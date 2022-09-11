Petroleum explorationists, through the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists(NAPE) will help drive important discussions around how Africa can modernise oil and gas upstream operations, at the the African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 next month.

The African Energy Chamber AEC) has announced that the NAPE has become an official partner of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022, in Cape Town.

Representing the largest professional association of petroleum geologists, geophysicists, chief executive officers, consultants and academia in Nigeria – one of Africa’s largest hydrocarbon producers having NAPE as an official partner of the continent’s biggest energy event is critical for shaping discussions around current trends, challenges and opportunities across both the Nigerian and continent’s oil and gas upstream sector.

Since its establishment in 1975, NAPE has played a critical role in fostering interaction between Nigerian, African and international oil and gas professionals, promoting industry growth by sharing and encouraging the adoption of best practices, business models and standards.

With Nigeria seeking to increase oil and gas production to address domestic energy security issues while boosting the monetization of hydrocarbons to drive GDP and economic growth, organizations such as NAPE are critical for driving local content development and ensuring innovative and next-generation end to end workflow solutions are implemented to optimise operations across the African E&P sector.

In this regard, with targets to increase Nigeria’s proven gas reserves from 200 trillion cubic feet (tcf) to 600 trillion cubic feet tcf for domestic utilization and export as the energy transition intensifies and the global gas market expands organizations such as NAPE will be key, up-skilling the domestic workforce and creating a competitive market in-country.