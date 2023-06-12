JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill 1, Abduct 4 In Bauchi 

Suspected gunmen yet-to-be identified have killed one person and kidnapped four others in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that among the victims were two village heads Balma and Mai Anguwan Bakutunbe commucommunities

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the two villages in two separate incidents that occurred within few hours interval between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Reports indicated that the gunmen stormed and attacked the two villages where they kidnapped the traditional rulers of the villages and shot one person dead.

A resident of Balma town, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the heavily armed gunmen stormed their community shooting sporadically at about 1100hrs on Sunday, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

He said that the armed men went directly to the village head’s house and whisked him away.