June 12: Oyebanji, Ex-lawmaker Task Political Leaders On Good Governance

As the nation marks Democracy Day today, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji and a member of the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Wumi Ogunlola, have admonished Nigeria’s political leaders to always deliver the dividends of democracy to their contituencies.

The duo spoke in Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State at the weekend during the inauguration of two blocks of six classrooms at CAC Secondary School and a 500-seat Lecture Theatre at the Ekiti State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti donated by the ex-lawmaker.

In his address, the federal lawmaker said those occupying elective positions were holding the people’s mandate to touch lives in their constituencies and do what was beneficial to the entire citizenry.

The lawmaker, who represented Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, said democracy was meant to be enjoyed by the electorate through the goodwill of their leaders who are supposed to be accountable to them.

Ogunlola who stated that the two structures were presented to her constituents as parts of dividends of democracy to them promised to always prioritize the welfare of her people.

Harping on the commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, she said people had died for the nation’s democracy, noting that there had been threats to the entity of the nation.