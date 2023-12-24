The Special Task Force in charge of security in Plateau and Bauchi including some parts of Kaduna State code-named Operation Save Haven (OPSH), has confirmed the killing of 16 persons by suspected gunmen in Mushu community, a village bordering Mangu and Bokkos LGAs of Plateau State.

OPSH spokesperson, Captain Oya James, made the disclosure to our correspondent in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, 16 persons were killed by the suspected gunmen when they invaded the village. He further said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, has directed that more troops be deployed to the affected communities to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

He added that normalcy had since returned to the affected villages.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has strongly condemned the brutal attacks on innocent residents in Mushu village, Bokkos Local Government Area.

The governor in a press statement issued in Jos by his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, said he had directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

Mutfwang also expressed deep concern over the unacceptable violence, urging communities across the state to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activity to security forces for immediate action

The governor also questioned the impunity of the attackers who inflict harm on communities, destroy property, and evade justice.

Highlighting the importance of collective collaboration among rural communities, the governor assured that proactive measures will be taken by the state government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens.

He sympathised with affected families and urged them to find solace in God as the government was diligently working to end the prolonged violence.

Governor Mutfwang also emphasised his administration’s unwavering commitment to pursuing peace and unity. He reassured the public that the goals remain top priorities, with continuous efforts until the desired results were achieved.

“As the state faces these challenges, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt prayers for a peaceful Christmas celebration in Plateau and across the country,” he stated.