Gunmen launched an attack on police officers stationed in the ‘Yar Tsamiyar Jino area of Kankara local government area of Katsina State, killing four officers.

A credible source who craved anonymity for security concerns confirmed that after killing the personnel, the attackers set fire to their operational vehicle.

The source further explained that the gunmen had initially planned to ambush travelers heading to Kankara Market from the Mai Dabino area, but the locals avoided the route after getting wind of the plot.

The attackers, in response, shifted their focus to the ‘Yar Tsamiyar Jino village, where the tragic incident took place.

The report added to the growing security concern in the region, with communities and law enforcement bearing the brunt of violent attacks.

No official statement has been issued by the Katsina State Police Command regarding the incident as at the time of filling this report.