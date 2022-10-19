At least 23 persons including a Police officer have been killed and 11 others seriously injured as gunmen attacked Gbeji community in Ukum local government area of Benue State in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hembah (rtd), who disclosed this in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, said the Policeman who was seriously injured, died on the way to the hospital.

Also confirming the attack, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, in an interview disclosed that five herders also died in the attack alongside the Police officer.

He said a police team in collaboration with other security agencies have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

An indigene of the affected community, who identified himself as Elder Iorngaem Kerepe, also disclosed that aside those that were killed over 50 houses were also set ablaze by the attackers even as he said villagers have already deserted their homes as scores were still missing.

He said, “I am shocked over the attack owing to the fact that there is the presence of military men at Kente, a settlement on the Benue-Taraba border, two kilometres from Gbeji, with another military checkpoint at Gou, three kilometres from Gbeji, yet the armed men operated successfully for over one hour without any hinderance.”

Elder Iorngaem explained that the gunmen stormed Gbeji town through St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Gbeji, shooting sporadically and killing 18 persons in the process including a police sergeant who attempted to repel them.

Also confirming the incedent, chairman of Ukum of LGA, Tyoumbur Kaatyo, described the attack as unprovoked, adding that the corpses of those who died in the attack have already been deposited in the mortuary while those that were brutally macheted were receiving treatment at a public hospital in Afia.

The Security Adviser gave the names of those who were killed in the attack as Mtem Torpav, Eje Abraham (Police), Zege, Afam Abama, Akor Jem, John Nor, Torlumun Orabende, Orpandega Terseer, Bem Nyichia, Atseva Ortwer, Mrs. Torsar,Nyave Tyoulugh, Kpaver Tion, Ugba Joseph,

Mbakumbur Peter, Moses Pav,

Apeseza Baba, and Unduun.