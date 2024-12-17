A senior lecturer with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Dr. Osita Chinedu has been killed by a gang of gunmen.

Dr. Chinedu who hails from Nteje in Oyi local government area of Anambra State, according to an eyewitness, was shot dead around the High Tension area in Awka by hoodlums who trailed him to the area at about 8pm on Monday.

According to the eyewitness, the lecturer was driving in his Toyota Corolla when the hoodlums, who were also driving in another Toyota Corolla blocked his car, jumped out of their car and went straight for him.

The source said that immediately the lecturer came out from his own car to query the reason for the blockage, one of the assailants pulled out a gun, and fired twice, shattering his head.

“After they fired two bullets on the man’s head, he fell down and blood started gushing from his head.

“Those thieves went into his car, ran the car over him before driving away with his Toyota Corolla and their own too.

“Some people who knew the man contacted his people on phone”, the eyewitness narrated further.

The source told LEADERSHIP that while those people were putting the remains of the lecturer in the boot of their vehicle, a team of policemen from the Central Police Station (CPS), Awka, arrived.

He narrated that the police insisted that the remains of the late lecturer be handed over to them, but his people appealed to the police to leave the body of the slain lecturer for them.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP learnt that the killing has already thrown the UNIZIK community into a sad mood.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Louise Njelita told LEADERSHIP that he received the news of Chinedu’s murder but currently had no details.

He, however, said that he sighted the university’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) rushing to the office of the acting Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the gruesome murder.

Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement appealed to the management of the institution, eyewitnesses and any other member of the public who might have any information that could help to arrest the killers to assist with information.

“The Anambra State Police Command has commenced investigations over the alleged murder of Mr Fabian Osita Chinedu. Information reveals that Mr Fabian, a staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka was allegedly shot by unidentified gunmen yesterday 16th December, 2024 at 10:10 pm at Aroma Junction. The murderers also made away with his car, a Toyota Corolla 2006 model, Ash colour with an Enugu Plate number, UWN 158 AS.

“To this end, the Command while commiserating with his family and friends, especially the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, calls on anyone with any useful information that can aid the investigation to please come forward in this regard.”

The Command also urged the public who might have seen the vehicle or any abandoned vehicle with a similar description to report to the closest Police Station or call the Command Control Room Number 07039194332 or SP Ikenga Tochukwu – PPRO

08039334002.