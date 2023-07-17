JUST-IN: Inflation Rises To 22.79%

Headline inflation rate for the month of June 2023 rose to 22.79% compared to May 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.41%, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBA) said in report released on Monday.

The latest figure represents an increase of 0.38% points when compared to May 2023 headline inflation rate. Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.19 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2022, which was 18.60%.

The increase in the headline index for June 2023 is attributed to increases in some items in the basket of goods and services at the divisional level.

Increases were witnessed in food & non-alcoholic beverages (11.81%), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuel (3.81%), clothing & footwear (1.74%), transport (1.48%), furnishings & household equipment & Maintenance (1.15%), Education (0.90%) and health (0.68%).

Others are miscellaneous goods & services (0.38%), restaurants & Hotels (0.28%), alcoholic beverages, tobacco & Kola (0.25%). while recreation & culture increased by 0.16% and communication also increased by 0.15% each.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in June 2023 stood at 2.13%, this shows an average increase of 0.19 percentage points on the general price level relative to May 2023.