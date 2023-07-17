Gov Zulum Shares Food Items To 13,000 Households In Gwoza

Borno State Governor , Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday in Gwoza local government area supervised the distribution of food items to over 13,000 households, most of whom were affected by the Boko Haram crisis.

The distribution took place at the premises of the Palace of Emir of Gwoza, Shehu Idrissa Timta.

Zulum travelled to Gwoza on Saturday, paid a surprise visit to the general hospital at midnight, and ordered immediate interventions.

After passing the night, Zulum supervised the food distribution during which each of 13,000 households received one bag of rice and a bag of maize grain.

Zulum, alongside his new Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Barkindo Mohammed Saidu, led the distribution, making sure deserving families benefitted.

Zulum was accompanied by member of the House of Representatives representing Marte, Monguno, and Nganzai constituency, Engr. Bukar Talba, and Gwoza at the State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Buba Abatcha, and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects, Engr. Ibrahim Idris.