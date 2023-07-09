Innoson Withdraws Mmesoma’s N3m Scholarship

The N3m scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme by Innoson Vehicles has been withdrawn after the Anambra committee of inquiry revealed that she faked her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

LEADERSHIP reports Mmesoma was awarded a scholarship worth N3m by Innoson vehicles to pursue her tertiary education with ease in the next five years.

Following the report of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government which indicted Mmesoma and revealed her UTME scores were inflated, Innoson made a decision.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications, Innoson, said the company made the “difficult decision” to withdraw the scholarship “in response to the confirmed findings”.

JAMB in a statement said: “those who are still doubting the capacity of Ms. Mmesoma to commit this egregious crime and those who are pushing the narrative that the girl is just 16 years old even against all available data that indicate her age as an adult of 19 years, Ms. Mmesoma has owned up to committing the heinous infraction, which was carefully crafted to destroy the very foundation of one of the nation’s agencies charged with the critical role of apportioning the limited educational resource of the nation based on fairness equity and integrity.”