The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has announced the incumbent deputy governor in the State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

Sani, who currently represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday night to make the announcement.

He wrote: “After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, @DrHadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

“@DrHadiza Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the Mallam Nasir @elrufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that incumbent Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had prior to the 2019 general election picked a fellow Muslim from Kaduna South, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate, thereby causing alot of debates on the propriety or otherwise of the same-faith governorship ticket in a plural State like Kaduna.

Details Later…