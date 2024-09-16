Kassia, Wanni, Handi, and Shaun have been issued first strikes since the commencement of the season 9 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show themed ‘No Loose Guard’.

The housemates recieved strikes for conspiracy against other housemates, an act Biggie has warned strictly against.

Following the desolution of pairs, Big Brother has warned housemates to compete individually and avoid discussions and suggestions of who to nominate for eviction.

However, LEADERSHIP reported that Wanni, Handi, Shaun and Kassia had conspired and discussed eviction nominations with other housemates.

While issuing the strikes on Monday, Biggie warned that should the culprits received two more strikes, they would be evicted.

“For the rest of the housemates, be warned that he who plays with fire will be burnt,” Biggie warned after the strike.

Several housemates in the previous seasons have been disqualified from the BBNaija reality TV show for defying Biggie’s orders.