Tragedy struck on Monday when a fatal head-on collision claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified man on the Third Mainland Bridge, near Ilaje, en route to Iyana-Oworonshoki in Lagos.

It was gathered that eight other commuters had varying degrees of injuries in the accident involving two Mazda commercial buses with registration numbers LND 624 YE and EKY 804 YH, respectively.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) blamed the accident on ‘irresponsible driving’ by the vehicles involved.

According to LASTMA, “The harrowing incident, which unfolded as both buses recklessly engaged in a high-speed chase from Adeniji Adele serves as a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences of irresponsible driving practices.”

Confirming the tragic incident, LASTMA Director of Public Affairs & Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that swift intervention by the the Agency facilitated the rapid rescue of eight passengers, all of whom suffered severe fractures.

He noted that the injured were immediately transported to Gbagada General Hospital for urgent medical care, courtesy of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

“Police units from Bariga and Alonge Police Stations were instrumental in providing critical security support during the rescue operation, ensuring order and expediting the efforts to restore normalcy.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring road safety and implores all motorists to strictly observe speed regulations and exercise caution while driving. The Agency also extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wishes the injured a swift and full recovery,” he said.

Similarly, in a related development, another accident occurred earlier on Monday involving a Honda CRV (AKD 743 HV), which overturned on the Third Mainland Bridge near the UNILAG waterfront, also inbound Iyana-Oworonsoki. The crash, attributed to excessive speeding, resulted in no casualty.

Taofiq added that LASTMA personnel acted swiftly to clear the wreckage, preventing any further obstruction to the free flow of traffic on the bridge.