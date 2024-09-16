President Bola Tinubu on Monday sympathised with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi whose palace was overtaken by last Tuesday’s flood disaster in Maiduguri following the collapse of Alau Dam.

The President also visited Government College Maiduguri, one of the 36 temporary camps created by the State government for the victims of the flood, assuring them that the federal government will support in tackling the challenges they are facing as a result of the incident.

LEADERSHIP reports that 37 persons lost their lives to the flood disaster which also destroyed goods and property worth billions of naira.

Three major markets in Maiduguri – the popular Monday Market, Gamoru Cattle and food stuff market as well as Budum market at the back of the Shehu of Borno’s palace were submerged and livestock and goods washed away, in addition to displacement of over one million residents.

At the Camp in Government College, President Tinubu assured the displaced persons that his government will support them.

At the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Tinubu said,” I am just here to sympathise with you. I know that your palace was overtaken by the flood. I heard the report. My Vice President gave me details, but to me personally, I have to cut off my trip to America and decided to be with you even if it is for five minutes to share the moment.

“I thank you very much for your leadership. We will pay attention to this issue of flood and help Borno State. I have seen the commitment of Governor (Babagana) Zulum across the board since the flood incident. ”

He also commended Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed for staying behind Zulum at this trying moment despite coming from the opposition party, adding that it is what is expected of Nigerians.

“The Governor of Bauchi here is of different party and this is what is expected of Nigerians. Thank you very much, I appreciate that. Our diversity should be used for stability and prosperity.

“We, as a government, we pledge with you that we will help you in tackling the challenges resulting from this flood. It is our problem not just your problem. We much share in each other’s problem,” President Tinubu further said.

In his remarks, Borno State Governor appreciated President Tinubu for coming to sympathise with the people of Borno over the incident.

Zulum recalled that Tinubu’s relationship with the people of Borno dated back to when has not become president and recalled the president’s contribution to people of the state during the Zabaramari massacre where Boko Haram terrorists killed over 100 rice farmers.

“Be rest assured that in the people of Borno, you have dependable allies, ” the Governor said.

The Shehu of Borno thanked President Tinubu for visiting the state to show support and commiserate with the victims of the flood disaster.