A former secretary to the Enugu State government, Dr Dan Shere, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Shere was abducted on Thursday alongside other road users and passengers.

Also set free were some students of University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, who were also kidnapped along the Ugwogo /Nsukka road.

Shere and the other captives were rescued on Saturday evening, which caused excitement throughout the entire town of Nsukka.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that there were celebrations in his home town in Nsukka Saturday.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if Shere and others were rescued by security operatives but unconfirmed sources said heavy ransom was believed to have been paid for his release but the amount is still top secret.