The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has described the information peddled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that 5,000 members of his group Lagos4Lagos decampees to APC as a ruse, saying no member of his group joined the rival party.

Addressing journalists at his campaign office in Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, Adediran said that all the people that staged the defection were never members of his group.

JANDOR, who is the lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, insisted that none of his members joined the APC, and those who paraded themselves as members of his group were just deceiving the APC.

“No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for, we have all we want in the PDP.

“We don’t have money, but we have God and the people. I don’t know most of those faces that were given T-shirts with the inscription Lagos4Lagos on it, in the name of defection.

“What happened on (Thursday) was a paid job. Our members were not there, they are still with us. All our coordinators are still with us and they are here at this news conference. We are 100 per cent intact,” he said.

The PDP Governorship candidate challenged the Lagos State chapter of APC to publish the list of the names of the defectors and the positions they were holding in the movement.

Jandor explained that he watched the video and saw that less than 50 people, who were not even members of the movement, staged the defection and that the ruling party called it 5,000.

Adediran said that he was busy relating with voters, while some people were stage-managing the defection.

While unveiling the list of Lagos4Lagos Movement and its excos that left the APC, he said that it was only the movement’s former Chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi that was not with them in all its excos that moved out of the APC.

Some of the leaders of Lagos4Lagos Movement, who spoke at the press briefing said that they were still with the movement.

The Lagos PDP Chairman, Mr Philips Aivoji, who was at the conference, said that the PDP do not have a problem in Lagos, adding that they are united, formidable and are going to win the forthcoming election.

“We are going to teach the APC a lesson. Our candidates are touring all the wards in the state to seek votes, we are united, APC cannot beat us,” he said.