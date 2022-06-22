A former member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Nelson Achukwu, has been killed and beheaded by unknown persons.

Achukwu, who represented the Nnewi South state constituency between 2003-2007, according to sources, was kidnapped in his Ukpor country home in Idemili South local government area of the State on June 9, 2022 by hoodlums.

Two weeks later, his decomposing body was found somewhere between Uke and Ukpor with his head already severed from his body.

A source in his family stated that before his headless body was found, the family had paid N15million to his abductors as ransom so that he would be freed.

Achukwu’s sad fate happened just about a month after the member representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Aguata II constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, was similarly kidnapped alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka by hoodlums, and later the decapitated head of the legislator was found somewhere in Nnobi, also in the same Idemili South local government area of the State.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, assuring that the Police would bring the culprits to book.

DSP Tochukwu said, “The victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on 9th of June and efforts were been made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor. We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the law.”