The leadership of the National Union Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended the strike embarked upon by the Union, for two weeks.

The decision was a fallout of the conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the striking electricity workers, which ended in Abuja on Wednesday.

At the end of the three-hour-long meeting, the workers agreed to suspend the industrial action which has thrown the country into a total blackout.

The workers expressed optimism that government will listen to the voice of reason and priotise their welfare and wellbeing.