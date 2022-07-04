The Lagos State Ministry of Education, on Monday evening, said it has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, Lagos.

The State government said the school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

The investigation was sequel to the recent death of Chidera Eze, a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation,” the Lagos State government stated.