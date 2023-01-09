The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D), has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom on Sunday.

Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt, Germany from Abuja on a Lufthansa Airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

In a statement personally signed by High Chief Dokpesi, on Monday, he explained that he was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

The media mogul added his visit to the United Kingdom was not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by the British government to share perspectives on issues around Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Dokpesi is the Deputy Director-General (Technical & Systems) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Chief Dokpesi, therefore, thanked all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and reassured that he was hale and hearty.