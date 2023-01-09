The minister Of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has commended the Plateau State government on the completion of federal government road projects in the state.

Head of press, ministry of Transportation, Henshaw Ogubike, in a statement on Sunday, said the minister, who led the visit of the presidential committee for the verification Of federal roads intervened by the Plateau State government, said the four projects were in order and gave the assurance on reimbursement to the state.

Part of the statement read that “This visit is by a team that constitutes part of the ministerial committee to assess road projects that were undertaken by the Plateau state government on designated Federal highways.

“It is also for the purpose of reimbursing the state government with monies expended in carrying out such projects.

“We have seen the projects, four of them. As somebody who knows Jos very well, I must say that I am highly impressed because if I had come alone, I probably would have missed my way due to the quality flyovers and roads that I have seen.

“The state government needs to be commended and for this project, the reimbursement is timely and in order.”

Also speaking, the deputy governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Tyoden said the verification of the projects being carried out by the presidential committee was evidence that the state government has been working.

“As stated by the minister, the four projects are in order in terms of quality and usefulness to the people and as a state, we are looking forward to the reimbursement by the federal government.

“Coming at this time, it will be of help to the state and the citizens of Plateau state. However, the state government will not relent in completing projects which would be of benefit to the people,” he said.

The projects inspected are: Heipang-Mararaban Jama’a and Mararaban Jama’a British American Junction, Polo Roundabout to Farin Gada, Secretariat Flyover and British American Junction Flyover.