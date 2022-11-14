The Nigerian Military authorities has declared 19 Terrorists wanted and placed N5m bounty on each of them for anyone with information leading to their arrest.

According to a banner placed along strategic locations across the country, a N5m reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any of the terrorists.

The banner, which gave the origins of the Terrorists communicated in both English and Hausa languages, with a dedicated phone number for the report.

Those on the list include in no particular order; Sani Dangote, Dogo Nahali, Ali Kachala, Mamudu Tainange, Bello Turji Gudda Isiya Kwashen Garwa, Baleri, Sani Gurgu, Alhaji Ado Aliero, Gwaska Dankarami, Nagona and Umaru Dan Nigeria.

Others include; Monore, Halilu Sububu, Abu Radde, Nagala, Leko, Nasanda and Dan Da.