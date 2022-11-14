The APC Alliance for Good Governance has condemned in no uncertain terms the current intrigue allegedly being orchestrated by the PDP to install its stooges in the National Assembly for deep-seated corruption and looting.

The group, therefore, expressed urgent national concern for rectitude of th situation.

Assistant national coordinator of the group, Dr. Sani Abubakar Liman, in a press statement, claimed the opposition party was using the tussle for the replacement of the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Olatunde Amos Ojo, to precipitate a crisis that will torpedo age-long tradition of seniority in the appointment of functional officers for the Assembly.

“We are aware that a colossal amount of money running into billions of Naira has been earmarked to fight the battle with the Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) being targeted for bribe of N50 million each,” he said.

According to Liman, the outgoing Clerk, who is due to embark on mandatory pre-retirement leave on the November 14, 2022 on expiration of his tenure, was angling to remain until February 14, 2023 when he clocks 60 years of age as against the provision of extant rules.

“Reports reaching the APC Alliance for Good Governance has it that the outgoing CNA has as plan A his continued stay in office illegally, while pushing for Sani Tambuwal (Secretary of Finance and Account) as plan B to succeed him and ultimately position him for the ultimate PDP takeover of the Assembly.

“The said Tambuwal is allegedly being sponsored by a current PDP Governor from Northwest, who happened to be a senatorial candidate targeting the office of Senate President, if he secures victory in 2023 election.

“This explains his desperation to buy all the commissioners at any cost to accomplish PDP underground plot to takeover National Assembly come 2023.

“We understand that three senior officers, Bashir Yero, the most senior, Sani Tambuwal, and Akabueze Chinedu, are the candidates screened by the NASC,” he added.