A faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the oppostion Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the new acting national chairman of the party.

This was disclosed in a statement by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologungaba, who earlier announced the suspension of Amb. Illiya Damagum and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as acting national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

Recall that in counter move, Ologungaba was declared suspended by the Amb Damagum-led PDP leadership in a statement issued late on Thursday night.

But, in a statement on Friday, Ologungaba said, “Following the suspension of His Excellency, Amb. Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the crisis rocking the PDP appeared to have split the party’s national leadership as members of NWC within the past 12 hours, have announced suspensions against themselves over alleged anti-party activities.

The gale of ‘suspensions’, which seemed to have split the NWC, is between the camps of embattled acting national chairman Damagum backed by the national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and another camp, which has the national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologungaba and the national legal adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN.