Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been elected as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He polled a total of 39 votes to defeat other contestants in the race.

Gusau won the second ballot after the first ballot could not produce a clear winner.

In the earlier ballot, Musa Ibrahim Gusau scored the highest votes cast. He had 21 votes but could not be declared winner because he did not have 50 per cent plus one vote of the total votes cast, which amount to 22 votes and had to go into second ballot according to FIFA regulation.

In the first ballot, Gusau scored 21 votes, Abiodun Akinwunmi – 12 votes, Peterside Idah – 1 vote, Abdullahi Abba Yola – 1 vote, and Shehu Dikko scored 6 votes.

Other contestants were Dr. Chris Emeruwa, Amaze Uchegbulam, and David Doherty who did not score any vote.

However, before the second round of voting, Abiodun Akinwunmi and Abdullahi Yola and Shehu Dikko withdrew from the the race, thereby paving way for Peterside and Gusau to slug it out in the new ballot to determine a clear winner.

At the end, Gusau scored 39 votes while Peterside score just one vote.

Against this backdrop, Gusau was declared winner and President-elect of NFF.

Earlier at the Congress, the outgoing President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnic, described the position of NFF president as one of the hottest seats in Nigeria’s democratic system.

Amaju, who stated this during his farewell speech at the congress in Benin City, Edo State, commended members of his Executive Council for their innovative ideas and support given to him during his tenure as president of the Federation.

“I can’t thank God enough for His wonderful grace through out these eight years of my administration as president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). In fact I must say that it has been good, bad and ugly. But in all, we thank God for everything.

“Everything you see this documentary today won’t have been possible without the input of my Executive Board members. They are the engineroom of whatever successes we must have recorded in the past eight years. Yes we quarrel and fight, but at the end we settle and we forge ahead with the job.

“I also want to thank all Nigerian football stakeholders that have stood beside us during this administration. I ever remain graceful to you all. When I look at those fighting to step into my shoes I just laugh, the NFF position is one of the hottest seats in Nigeria. I advised the person coming after me to always pray to God to give the wisdom on how to manage enemies. Because whether you like it or not, there are always enemies to battle with. Alhaji Aminu Maigari handed over one indivisible congress to me, I will also hand over one indivisible congress to my successor,” Pinnic stated.