The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has said that the people of the Niger Delta region have nothing to celebrate as Nigeria celebrates 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 1, 2022.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Friday, MOSIEND President, Kennedy Tonjo West, said Niger Deltans were suffering despite contributing over 80 per cent of revenue to the nation’s economy.

West said: “As we mark 62 years of Independence, as MOSIEND, there is nothing to celebrate. As MOSIEND, we are extremely worried about the safety of Niger Deltans, the destruction of our environment by oil exploration activities, the poor response to gas flaring be government and multinationals.

“The continued review of policies and framework in the oil and gas industry as well as political equation to keep the Niger Delta people in a small and disadvantaged position in a country they contribute 80 percent to its sustenance, just to keep us impoverished.

“Niger Delta has always been on the receiving side, we have not been treated fairly in a country where we produce 70 to 80 percent of the revenue and yet paltry amount of money is appropriated to us

“Development is in total absence as far as Niger Delta is concerned. Take a lool at the Eleme-Ogoni Road, take a look at the Warri-Sapele Road, take a look at other communities that contribute immensely to the economic growth of this country.

“There is poor response to meeting the plight of the Niger Deltans in a country where we are supposed to have equity participation. We are totally against this government that gives total power to the center.”