Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 82.

Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba, who annouced Mr.Geingob’s death, said the President passed on while receiving treatment at a hospital in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, on Sunday.

“At his side was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children,” Mbumba said in a statement.

The late Namibian leader was diagnosed with cancer, which was made public last month.

He was earlier scheduled to travel to the US for treatment, but would return to Namibia on February 2.

The late President, who came to office in 2015, was serving his second term as president before his death.

He had been having running battles with varying ailments, including going through an aortic operation last year. He reportedly disclosed that he survived a battle with prostate cancer but could not escape death eventually.

The Southern African country, which gained independence in 1990, is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November. The former South West Africa is largely governed by SWAPO, the ruling party since independence.