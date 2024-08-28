The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended deadline to link the Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with the National Identity Number (NIN) to September 14, 2024.

NCC gave the directive on Wednesday, directing all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by the said date.

The communication regulatory agency also revealed that over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to the NIN, noting this reflects a compliance rate of 96 per cent which is a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.

NCC, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said the commission is approaching the final phase of the SIM-NIN linkage process, even as it seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 per cent compliance.

“The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy. By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services. This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth,” the statement averred.

Through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC said it has uncovered alarming cases where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards, with some exceeding 100,000.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs, thereby safeguarding national security and ensuring the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

NCC therefore urged all Nigerians who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage, or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches, to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline; noting alternatively, that the approved self-service portals are available for this purpose.

The NCC also reminded the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines.

“We encourage citizens to report any such activities to the Commission via our toll-free line (622) or through our social media platforms,” the statement added.