The Chief Executive Officer of Sagesse De Dieu Ltd, popularly known as ‘celebrity carpenter’, Mr. Moses Amiebenomo, has inducted new trainees into his carpentry academy.

The induction held recently in Abuja amidst excitement by parents who expressed happiness to enroll their kids and wards into the academy.

His traditional carpentry programme has a duration of five years and is meant for teenagers between the ages of 16 to 19 years.

According to Mr. Amiebenomo, who spoke at the official induction of the trainees, the programme has assisted in providing a greater future pathway for young Nigerians and further assist in taking people out of labour market.

He said, “This is an intensive training because at the end of the 5 year duration, the trainees are not only experts in the carpentry field, but are better behaved, independent and resourceful professionals.

“After 7 months of training and acceptable performance, every trainee is being paid monthly stipend to encourage them and enable them take care of themselves,” he stated.

He said the company has a life insurance policy for each trainee in case of eventualities.

At the end of the 5-year tenure, the trainees are settled with a work kit to enable them commence work to earn income. This, after training settlement, is guaranteed through a monthly insurance contribution by the institution under the Child Education Funds (CHEF) insurance scheme.

The parents and guardians of the kids were excited to enroll their kids and wards on the programme as they present gifts to the founder inturns willingly.

Recall that the celebrity carpenter was recently presented with his Africa CEO Merit Awards by Goodwill Ambassador Agency at National Merit House.

Presenting the award, the Founder of Goodwill Ambassador Agency, Amb. Dr. Chris Odey, stated that the honour is in recognition of celebrity carpenter’s productivity, hard work and excellence.

The young giant whose height is yet to be determined in the carpentry industry was also decorated as ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Nigerian Silent Heroes 2024.