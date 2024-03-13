President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday directed immediate opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Benin as well as lifting of other sanctions against the country.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

“ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea,” the statement said.

Further to the opening of the borders, the president also directed that sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately.

Aside from the sanctions on the closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the statement also vacated the ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

The president also reversed the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freezing of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

The sanction freezing the assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks have also been lifted.

Added to this is the suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD.

The statement added that the imposed travel bans on government officials and their family members have also been lifted with immediate effect.

President Tinubu has also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.