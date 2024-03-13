The Bauchi State Government has expressed solidarity for the suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Abdul Ningi, saying the embattled lawmaker is one of the best performing Senators whose heritage, uprightness, ancestry and integrity are worthy of praise.

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, disclosed this at the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Ningi was suspended for three months by the Senate at the Committee of the Whole presided by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, following his claim about alleged 2024 budget padding to the tune of N3trillion, among other allegations.

Ningi, however, said he was quoted out of context even though he insisted he had documents to prove some of his misgivings about the 2024 budget.

But, reacting to the development on Wednesday via his X handle (formerly Twitter), the Bauchi State governor said they were firmly behind Senator Ningi, emphasising the importance of preserving dissent within the nation’s political landscape without resorting to punitive actions.

Governor Mohammed wrote: “In today’s State Executive Council meeting, I made it clear that I stand firm in our support for Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, @Sen_AbdulNingi, of Bauchi Central. I emphasised the importance of preserving dissent within our political landscape without resorting to punitive actions.

“I am committed to examining Senator Ningi’s situation further. It is common knowledge that Senator Ningi is one of the best performing senators whose heritage and uprightness, ancestry and integrity are worthy of praise.”