The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide strike after reaching an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals on Tuesday on the contentious issue of workers’ unionisation.

The agreement comes after two-day of strike action by NUPENG members following accusation that the Dangote Group had denied its employees the right to join recognised labour unions.

The dispute escalated into standoff, prompting a reconciliation intervention of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment that ended in a deadlock on Monday night.

At a conciliation meeting convened by the minister, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, both parties held lengthy discussions that produced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Abuja.

According to the resolutions, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals formally agreed to allow willing employees to join registered unions.

The unionisation process will begin immediately and it is expected to be concluded within two weeks, between September 9 and September 22, 2025.

The agreement further ensured that no worker will be punished for taking part in the strike.

The signed MoU read, “That since workers’ unionisation is a right in line with the provisions of the extant laws, the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of employees of Dangote Refinery and unionization of employees of Petrochemicals, who are willing to unionize.

“That the process of unionization shall commence immediately and be completed within two weeks (9th–22nd September, 2025), and it was agreed that the employer will not set up any other union.

“Arising from the strike notice, no worker or employee of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals will be victimized.”

The agreement was signed by representatives of the Dangote Group, NUPENG, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.