The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to reject the results of the 2023 Presidential election currently being collated at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The nation’s main opposition party claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to upload the poll’s state-by-state results at the IReV portal and on screen at the National Collation Centre (NCC).

The PDP agent at the national collation centre, Senator Dino Melaye, said this while raising concerns about the presidential election results from Kwara State.

Melaye argued that the failure of INEC to promptly upload results from polling units online makes the results questionable.

However, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the Kwara result had been accepted and signed by the party agent at the ward and state levels.

Yakubu said the law does not require that collation be done based on results uploaded, but on the basis of results collated at the wards and state levels.