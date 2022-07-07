An official of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, led by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a Odumeje Indaboski Bahose, has dismissed the viral report that the church was demolished on Thursday.

In a Facebook Live via the church’s official page, the unnamed official said: “This is contrary to what happened. Odumeje’s church has not been demolished. But the security house at the front of Odumeje church, that is a little bit close to the drainage, that was what was demolished.

“You can see that Odumeje’s church is still intact. The security post was what was demolished.

“The Lion family all over the world, let us be notified that our church is not in their obstructive way. Nothing happened to our church. No part of it was touched. The whole building is still standing firm.

“We are inside the church now. The alter area, all other areas, are intact. The Lion family all over the world, take note of this. Nothing happen [sic] to Odumeje church.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the Anambra State government had earlier in the day carried out demolitions in Onitsha in order to restore the city’s Urba Renewal Plan spearheaded by Governor Charles Soludo.