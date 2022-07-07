The federal government has declared Monday, July 11ĺ and Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The announcement by the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was made in a statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore on Thursday.

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion.

The statement partly reads, “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.”

He assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools.”

While wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies with the use of N-Alerts application that has been designed to mitigate security challenges.

He also enjoined all Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities.