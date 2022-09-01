The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, has been arrested by the operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oluomo was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Thursday morning at about 9am on his way out of the country.

LEADERSHIP gathered that he was picked up by the operatives of the EFCC to answer questions bordering on alleged financial crimes after he had failed to honour the invitations of the anti-graft agency on different occasions.

It was, however, gathered that he was taken to the Lagos office of the EFCC for further questioning.

But, a source closed to the Speaker, who, confirmed Olumo’s presence at EFCC office to LEADERSHIP, said he was not arrested but was there on invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source, who craved anonymity, the Speaker wasn’t arrested but was at the EFCC office on invitation, which he said, has been in public space.

“He was in EFCC on invitation and his lawyers are their with him,” he told LEADERSHIP on telephone.