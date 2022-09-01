In response to customers’ desires to achieve balance between mobility and productivity in modern day lifestyles, ASUS has introduced Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop.

In a press statement announcing the innovation, the company said the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, will be rolled out globally in the last quarter of 2022.

According to the statement, the company’s engineers and designers worked seamlessly to create a device that delivers effortless efficiency with a modern minimalist design.

The statement reads, “the device eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by elegantly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.”

Giving the feature of the device, the statement stated further, “This groundbreaking Intel® Evo™-certified foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 by 1280 displays. When folded fully closed along the precision-engineered 180° hinge — which is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles — it’s an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that’s smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper.

“Multiple versatile usage modes — Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth® keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader and Extended — are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, and each screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the intelligent window-management feature in the ASUS ScreenXpert 3 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.

“Despite its versatility and large screen size, the device weighs just 1.5 kg without the keyboard, or 1.8 kg with it. For immersive entertainment, the foldable OLED touchscreen — which has a 0.2 ms response time and a 60 Hz refresh rate — is accompanied by a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system. This stunning Dolby Vision-certified display has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and is also PANTONE® Validated for color accuracy and TÜV Rheinland-certified for reducing harmful blue light.

“Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes several smart AI-powered features, including user-presence detection using an HD IR camera; an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 MP AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

“Effortless performance is ensured by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core™ i7-1250U processor, Intel Iris® Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB PCIe® SSD. For connecting to peripherals there are two convenient USB-C® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, which support fast charging of the long-lasting 75 Wh battery, and connections to external displays.

“The new ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad ensures comfortable, accurate typing, with a desktop-grade 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm travel on the dished mechanical keys. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a full-size ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad that massively increases its versatility, allowing use in Desktop mode, Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), Tablet mode, Reader mode or Extended mode. In each mode, the easy-to-use window management tools — such as Mode Switcher — in the ScreenXpert 3 app allow multiple split-display configurations and flexible app layouts for enhanced productivity.”