The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released the embattled Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo, from detention.

Oluomo was released on Friday after spending one night at the Abuja office of EFCC for alleged fraud and financial misappropriation.

Confirming the release of Oluomo to LEADERSHIP, the Speaker’s special assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam AbdulGhaffar Adeleye, said the Ogun State number three man was released on Friday.

Adeleye said, “My boss is at home, the public should disregard the rumour that he was taken to Abuja for questioning.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Oluomo was arrested on Thursday morning by EFCC operatives at the Lagos Airport after he allegedly failed to honour several invitations sent to him by the commission.

The Speaker himself had in June 2021 confirmed that the EFCC was probing the State Assembly over alleged financial misappropriation.

The EFCC was said to have written to the Assembly, seeking information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015 to 2021after receiving a petition accusing the Speaker and some other officials of the Assembly of financial infractions.

However, several invites by the EFCC to the Speaker and other members of the legislature were not honoured, except for the former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, who visited the EFCC office in Lagos and raised the alarm that his signature was forged to siphon N50million.