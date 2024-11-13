Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday announced the immediate dissolution of all boards of agencies and parastatals and relieved non-civil service appointees of their positions.

The dissolution was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hon Fred Itua, where the Governor directed the affected appointees to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior public servants.

The statement said the dissolution of the executives of all boards, agencies and parastatals is with immediate effect.

In the same vein, the Governor also directed that all permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state public or civil service as well as all political appointees be relieved of their appointments.

“Accordingly, all affected appointees are to handover all government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their respective ministries, departments and agencies,” the statement directed.