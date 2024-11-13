Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru has decried the rising cases of fake news in the country with a charge on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to be hard on purveyors of such news.

Governor Nwifuru who gave the charge when the Director General of the Commission paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abakaliki, maintained that fake news poses great danger to the nation’s unity if not checked.

He described Ebonyi as a unique and united state which he is working hard to sustain.

“I thank you for coming to Ebonyi State. But I want you to know that many broadcasters have gone out of the rules. Many have gone beyond interviewing people to attack their character and their privacies.

“I also want to remind you that there are a lot of fake news, and the way some broadcasters do their reports in this country is out of the rules. It is important that as the regulatory body, you need to eliminate fake news if this country must progress.

“The NBC has a responsibility to regulate how media reportage should go. Fake news should be seriously monitored. I charge NBC to be hard on purveyors of fake news,” Nwifuru charged.

While pledging sustained collaboration and synergy between the state government and the commission, the NBC Director- General, Mr Charles Ebuebu explained that he has signed the provisional license of the state’s Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC), paving the way for its digital transmission.

“I also look forward to further collaboration, especially in training the youth because this is a digital era,” Ebuebu said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Glorious FM, Architect Edward Nkwegu, pledged to ensure intentional reputation management through his radio station in the state.

He pledged partnership, through the radio station, to develop the state together.