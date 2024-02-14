The embattled chairman of the Ondo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams, is dead.

Adams was said to have died on Tuesday after he complained of a headache in his home in Akure, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the PDP chairman was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Adams was suspended on January 2, 2024 by PDP executive officers for alleged anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

His suspension was ratified by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party on January 4.

In a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, PDP expressed “shock and devastation over the demise of Hon. Fatai Adams.”

PDP said, “His transition at this trying time of the party is not only sad but traumatic. The State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has declared a three-day mourning period. Party flags are to fly at half mast and all party Secretariat shut for the period across the state.

“Hon. Fatai Adams was a Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly (2007-2011). He was elected State Chairman in August 2020. He also served as Deputy State Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State.

“Our party commiserates with his family and the Ondo State PDP at large.”