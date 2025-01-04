JUST-IN: Ondo SSG Oluwatuyi Dies 2 Weeks After Auto Crash

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, popularly known as Tuykana, is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Oluwatuyi died in an undisclosed hospital where he was receiving treatment after an auto crash he had recently.

It was also learnt that the late SSG died on Saturday morning two weeks after he was involved in a car accident on his way to Ibadan, Oyo State capital on December 15, 2024.

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, approved the appointment of Tayo Oluwatuyi as the SSG on January 24, 2024.

Confirming the development, the Ondo State government said Oluwatuyi was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, December 15, 2024, while travelling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

The government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Otunba ‘Wale Akinlosotu, said: “The Government of Ondo State Announces the Passing of SSG, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi

“It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on January 4, 2025.

”He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December 2024, while travelling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Having served the government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State.

“The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time.

“Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available.”