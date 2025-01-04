Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has announced that the state government will subsidise the cost of petrol to farmers in communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum announced the subsidy on Friday evening in Bama town when he flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to over 5,000 farmers hitherto displaced by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the governor, a litre of petrol sold between N1,000 and N1,200 in Maiduguri will be subsidised to the farmers at N600 per litre.

He said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by farmers in communities that have suffered economic and infrastructural destruction due to years of violence.

Zulum emphasised that a similar initiative implemented in Damasak, Mobar local government area last year has significantly increased food production and improved livelihoods.

“One of the major challenges that are facing the farming communities here as regards irrigation farming is the increasing cost of fuel. As a result, I want to announce to the general public that government will procure petroleum products and sell to the farmers at a subsided rate, a litre of petrol is being sold in Maiduguri at the cost of about N1,200 but in’shAllah, henceforth for irrigation farmers this season a litre of petrol will be sold at the rate of N600,” Zulum said.

The governor also said, “The Commissioner for Agriculture will work with the Brigade Commander to ensure the delivery of the petroleum products to farmers in Bama town as soon as possible.”

In addition to the petrol subsidy, Zulum distributed farm inputs, including 2,000 bags of blended NPK fertiliser, 1,000 units of water pumps, and 620 units of gasoline pumps.

Other materials includeD 380 units of solar water pumps, 1,000 units of sprayers, 800 rolls of 2-inch flexible hose, and 1,000 litres of pesticides and seeds, among other items.

According to him, his administration has constructed over 100 tube wells for use by irrigation farmers while also announcing the approval for the construction of an additional 250.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has also visited Darajama and Goniri villages under Bama local government area to assess the ongoing reconstruction work.

Zulum expressed satisfaction with the quality of the project but also reiterated that his administration will not allow anyone to sabotage its resettlement drive.

The governor expressed gratitude to the federal government for the tremendous support for his administration’s reconstruction and resettlement of communities affected by insurgency.