There was pandemonium in the early hours of Friday in Lagos as suspected touts trooped to the popular Lagos-Ikorodu expressway in Lagos State to protest the scarcity of the new Naira notes and attendants hardship experienced by Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP gathered that fighting erupted when the suspected touts gathered at the Mile 12, Ketu and Ojota areas on the expressway, attacking commuter, a development that resulted into chaos.

A driver, Kareem Oladele, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, urged commuters to avoid the axis, saying the area has been tensed and with heavy security presence.

“If it is possible, avoid driving to Mile 12 this morning. There is violence around this area. Vehicles coming from Ikorodu cannot go beyond Mile 12 bridge. Though there is the presence of the combined Military and the Police at the scene but most vehicles were being turned back to Ikorodu including BRT buses. Likewise, public buses are not working in Igando. This morning’s disturbances is all about the currency issues,” he stated.

Also, a driver, attached to one of the cab-hailing firms operating in the state who does not want his name in print over fears of harassment, said he had to turn into one of the streets due to the chaos.

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the unrest happening in the Mile 12 area of the State.

Tweeting through personal Twitter handle on Friday, SP Hundeyin wrote: “It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.”