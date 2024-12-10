The Kano State Police Command has arrested three persons for being in possession of counterfeit currencies amounting to N129,542,826,000:00.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Haruna Kiyawa disclosed this to Journalists in Kano on Tuesday in an emergency press briefing.

He gave a breakdown of the money which include US Dollars, CFA and Naira as those also stolen from another dealer of the funds.

“Counterfeit currencies equivalent to a total sum of One Hundred and Twenty-nine Billion, Five Hundred and Forty-two Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-three Thousand Naira (N129,542,823,000:00) were recovered,” Kiyawa said.

The PPRO gave the breakdown of the fake currencies as $3,366,000, CFA51,970,000 and N1,443,000.

He added that the two individuals arrested with the money and the person from who they were stolen stole have been apprehended and are currently in police custody helping with investigation on the actual producers of the counterfeit money.

More so, the command has recovered six live ammunition, three tricycle, eight motorcycle and three parcels of 175 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Kiyawa further revealed that the command has recovered 250 pieces of diazapam tablets, 278 sheep and seven cattle as part of recoveries made by its operatives.

“These approaches have resulted not only to apprehension of criminals but also deter potential offenders from engaging in criminal activities.

“Major cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, thuggery and drug dealings have been surmounted” the PPRO stated.