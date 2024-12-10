In December, the global bookmaker 1xBet has prepared numerous holiday promos for you. Read our December digest and choose gifts you like from the best sports betting site.

New Year on social media

We invite you to get into the festive mood on the brand’s social media pages with our Advent promo. We will open an advent calendar cell every Monday and give interesting tasks. For completing them, the most active users will receive prizes every Friday.

Contests and gifts will change every week. On December 24-25, the third-week winner will receive a prize from Secret Santa, and in the fourth one, we will hold the Dreams Come True promo. On December 31, 1xBet will fulfill the winners’ wishes, which they will write about in the comments!

The hottest December promos

Exciting promos await you on the 1xBet website. Get ready for an adrenaline rush with the Spin of Thrones 3 tournament! It is your chance to share a $250,000 prize pool and receive free spins. Place at least $0.1 bets and claim the main prize – $70,000!

The grand news for Nigerian players: the maximum first deposit bonus is set to increase significantly soon!

1xFreebet allows you to get a bonus of up to $7 every week. Place at least one $2+ bet on the correct score of a sporting event from Tuesday to Monday.

With Accumulator of the Day, you can increase your winnings by 10% – just make winning predictions for a promo accumulator from the reliable bookmaker!

Main sports events in December

A busy month awaits betting fans!

On December 15, Paris Saint-Germain, the 1xBet official partner, will play against strong Lyon, while in Manchester, there will be a hot derby between Man United and Man City.

On December 21, Tyson Fury will try to avenge Oleksandr Usyk – this super fight cannot be missed!

In the Champions League and Europa League, we will see the 6th-round matches, while the Conference League will finish the main stage.

Place winning bets with the best 1xBet odds, and don’t forget about responsible playing!

Meet 1xBet offline!

1xBet is not just a betting platform but also a community where people can meet other sports fans. Join our events in December and have fun.

Contests with idols. Follow social media – collaborative competitions with the famous Nigerian fighter and 1xbet ambassador Mike Edwards await you on our pages in December.

Follow our pages on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram to catch all the exciting offers from 1xBet!

The best sports betting site congratulates everyone on the upcoming holidays and wishes you all the best! Catch your luck and win with the best conditions on 1xBet!