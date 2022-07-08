The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected terrorist with a loaded AK-47 rifle and ammunitions on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The Command said in a statement on Friday that, upon receipt of credible intelligence on suspected movement of illicit arms around Mariri village, near Saminaka in Lere local government area of Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, ordered an immediate security cordon of the area which yielded positive result with the arrest of the suspect.

The statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, added that the tactical execution of the operation was in line with the directive of IGP Alkali Baba Usman of intelligence-led police operation as well as community policing strategy geared towards nipping crimes in the bud.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the identity of the arrested suspect as Ishaku Habu a.k.a Deta, of the same Mariri village, aged 25.

“Items recovered from him include One AK47 rifle loaded with twenty nine (29) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition and one mobile phone as he confessed to have been a member of kidnapping and cattle rustling syndicate in the area,” the PPRO said.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police while reiterating the directive of the IGP, ordered for a meticulous investigation and a bid to arresting other members of the gang as well as recovering their operational logistics for prosecution.

The CP equally called on the communities to redouble their current effort in providing actionable and result-oriented intelligence such as this to assist the Command and its sister agencies to minimise the current security challenges in the State.