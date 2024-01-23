In response to the decision of 16 former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers to resume sitting today, despite their dismissal by the Appeal Court, the Plateau State Police Command has increased security measures at the state’s House of Assembly.

Armed policemen were reportedly deployed to the Old Government House venue of the sitting as early as 5 am, with instructions to screen individuals entering the venue to distinguish between staff and potential troublemakers, The Nation quoted an anonymous police officer as saying.

This proactive deployment of security personnel aims to prevent any potential disruption or invasion of the sitting by hoodlums.

There are concerns about a possible clash between the 16 PDP lawmakers, who were ousted by the Court of Appeal, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers declared winners by the same court.

As of the latest report, neither the PDP nor APC lawmakers had arrived at the temporary Chamber of the Old Government House to commence plenary.

Details later