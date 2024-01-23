The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has unveiled plans to introduce a user-friendly self-service application, enabling Nigerians in the Diaspora to enrol seamlessly for their National Identity Number (NIN).

This initiative was disclosed during a strategic meeting at the office of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), when Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director-General/CEO of NIMC, paid a courtesy visit and provided insights into the upcoming self-service application.

Scheduled for a February launch, the application is designed to offer a contactless and smooth experience for Nigerians abroad seeking to acquire their NINs.

Engr. Coker-Odusote said that the initiative aligns with her commitment to enhance service delivery and establish a hassle-free system for Nigerians residing outside the country.

As part of the process, a dedicated Diaspora Focal Point Desk will be established at the NIMC Office, ensuring prompt issue resolution within 24 hours. This customer-centric approach aims to provide efficient support to Nigerians abroad, aligning with the agency’s dedication to quality service delivery.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa expressed appreciation to the NIMC delegation for the innovative solution, acknowledging the forward-thinking strategy adopted by Engr. Coker-Odusote. She stressed the significance of the new system, particularly its capability to seamlessly link NIN with international passports for Nigerians residing outside the country.

In response, Engr. Coker-Odusote thanked NiDCOM for its support and expressed confidence in the success of this collaborative endeavour.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, leveraging technology to enhance the accessibility of critical identity services for Nigerians in the diaspora.