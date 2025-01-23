The the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the Police operatives and Commissioner of Police in Ogun State Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, for displaying gallantry bynneutralising the abductors of a retired top Police officer, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, describing the feat as “a good job”.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Adejobi Olumuyiwa, on Thursday, which announced the development, further said that “We are committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and our dear country.”

LEADERSHIP reports that in a commendable display of teamwork and swift action, police operatives attached to the Ogun State Command successfully neutralised the kidnappers of Mrs. Odumosu.

Recall that on January 16, 2025, at approximately 9:45pm, four masked gunmen forcibly abducted Mrs. Odumosu from her Lexus Jeep outside her residence in Arepo, Ogun State. The abduction sparked an immediate response from the anti-kidnapping unit of the Ogun State Police Command, who commenced a thorough investigation and targeted pursuit of the kidnappers.

With the support of the Police Force Headquarters technical intelligence platforms, the Ogun State police operatives engaged in extensive surveillance of the creeks surrounding Arepo, gathering crucial information to track down the assailants. Their efforts culminated in a raid on January 23, 2025, at around 06:45am. The intelligence-led operation took the police to a creek in the swampy area of Ikorodu, where the kidnappers were reportedly planning their next attack.

Upon arrival, the operatives encountered the kidnappers, who opened fire. In the ensuing confrontation, two of the gunmen were neutralized, while four others fled the scene, abandoning their operational weapons. The victim, Mrs Odumosu was rescued within the swampy creeks during the operation, unharmed. She is currently undergoing medical evaluation as a precautionary measure and has since been reunited with her family. The police also recovered 4 Ak-47 rifles, 3 locally made single barrel rifles, ammunition of various calibers, and the sum of N10,000,000 ransom previously demanded by the kidnappers, further ensuring that justice is served.

“This operation exemplifies the dedication and resilience of our Police officers. The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its mission to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes, providing safety and security to all citizens,” the Police spokesman added.